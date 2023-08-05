Kozhikode youth arrested in connection with girlfriend's death

Kozhikode: A 23-year-old man was arrested by the Medical College Police here on Friday in connection with the death of his girlfriend.

Mohammed Amal Palassery from Parammal in Mavoor has been charged with abetment to suicide, rape, and under the provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A 23-year-old woman from Kuttiyadi, who worked at a shopping mall outside the city, was found dead at a rented house at Methottuthazham on July 13. The police later said she had died by suicide.

Meanwhile, the woman's parents filed a complaint against Amal with the Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The Commission sought an explanation from the police before August 5. Based on that, a police team led by Assistant Commissioner, Sudarsan, took Amal into custody.

According to the cops, the two lived together for more than a year. Injuries and bruises were found on the deceased and also on the body of the accused.