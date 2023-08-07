MLA Thomas K Thomas alleges conspiracy to kill him, files complaint with DGP

Thiruvananthapuram: Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas has filed a complaint with the Director General of Police alleging that NCP former executive member Reji Cheriyan hatched a conspiracy to kill him. Thomas alleged that disparities within NCP led to the conspiracy against him.



In his complaint, the MLA claimed that Reji had bribed his driver to get details of his journey and execute the murder as an accident.

The MLA alleged that Reji Cheriyan had planned to kill him for obtaining his seat in Kuttanad bypoll.

“He had directed the driver to plunge the car to a water-logged paddy field when I was asleep inside the vehicle,” said MLA Thomas K Thomas.

He added that he sacked his driver Thomas Kuruvila after finding something suspicious in his behaviour. But Reji Cheriyan appointed him as his driver and continued to conspire against Thomas.

Thomas Kuruvila had phoned the NCP district president and told that Kuttanand MLA will be killed in a road accident en route to his son's house in Ernakulam and Reji Cheriyan will contest in the bypoll. Police registered a case over this death threat.

Meanwhile, Minister A K Saseendrean rubbished Kuttand MLA's allegations against the party. He claimed that NCP members are not so cruel to hatch a murder conspiracy. He noted that he will file a complaint with the NCP national leadership against the MLA.