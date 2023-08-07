Youth arrested for releasing snake into house in Thiruvananthapuram

Kichu tried to harm the family as Rajendran had issued a warning to him for stalking his daughter.

Thiruvananthapuram: A 30-year-old man was arrested at Kattakkada here on Monday for allegedly releasing a snake into the house of a man with whom he had a tiff the other day.

According to reports, the accused, Kichu, a native of Kodannur, released a snake through a window in the house of Ambalathinkala native Rajendran Sunday morning.

It is alleged that Rajendran had recently issued a warning to Kichu for stalking his daughter.

The residents had a narrow escape as Rajendran, who was awake, heard a noise and found the snake. He killed the snake before calling the police.

The police arrested Kichu, whose bike was spotted near Rajendran's house. It is understood that Kichu left the bike there as he tried to hide after Rajendran was awake.

To know if the snake was venomous, its carcass has been sent for examination.

