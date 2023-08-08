Chandy Oommen UDF candidate for Puthuppally byelection

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 08, 2023 07:29 PM IST Updated: August 08, 2023 08:02 PM IST
Oommen Chandy with son Chandy Oommen. File photo: Manorama

New Delhi: UDF has named Ommen Chandy's son Chandy Oommen as its candidate for the Puthuppally by-election. 

The decision was on the expected lines. This will be the first election for Oommen.

"I am grateful to the party that has chosen me for this responsibility. This is a huge challenge for me," Oommen said. 

RELATED ARTICLES

"I know that people of Puthuppally still remember my Appa. But this will also be a political fight against the LDF government in the state that has failed in every sector," he told reporters after he received the news of his candidature from the national leadership.

"I offer my sincere gratitude to all the senior leaders of the party, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, State Congress chief K Sudhakaran,  K C Venugopal, former chief minister A K Antony and Opposition leader V D Satheesan," he added.

Oommen is the chairman of Youth Congress National Outreach Cell. He is a member of KPCC.

Oommen graduated in history from St Stephen's College, Delhi and graduated in law from Delhi University. Oommen, who has cordial relations with many Congress national leaders including Rahul Gandhi, had also participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Talking to the reporters Congress state chief K Sudhakaran and senior leader K C Venugopal said the decision was unanimous.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan has said that the announcement would be made within hours of announcing the dates of the bypoll.

Puthuppally byelection
The byelection to the Puthuppally assembly constituency in Kottayam will be held on September 5, the Election Commission of India has declared. The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of the sitting MLA and former two-time Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on July 18.

With less than a month for the election to the seat held by the Congress for the past several decades, the code of conduct has already been declared, the election commissions's notification said. The results of the election would be declared on September 8. 

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout