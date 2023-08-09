Why is there no probe on crores siphoned off to CM's family: Sudhakaran

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran slammed the LDF government on Wednesday for not conducting any investigation into the large sums of money which was allegedly siphoned off to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's family.

Sudhakaran's reaction comes amid the allegations that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter T Veena received a monthly income of Rs 1.72 crore from a private company called Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

The Congress leader demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter.

"There's an ongoing Vigilance probe based on the allegation that I received Rs 10 lakh from Monson Mavunkal. Why no investigation is being conducted on allegations related to Pinarayi Vijayan's family? The people of Kerala know how to respond to this. The upcoming elections in Kerala will be a response to this. It will reflect in Puthupally bypolls as well," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader MT Ramesh took a jibe at Minister for Public Works Department and Tourism Mohammed Riyas over the allegation surrounding his wife Veena.

"The Minister who responds to all issues concerning CPM must be excused this time. His wife is accused of accepting the monthly remuneration. How can he respond to this?," he said.

He added that the Puthupally bypoll will not witness a three-way contest this time as the CPM and Congress were both part of the INDIA bloc.

Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, took to social media to rap the Chief Minister and his daughter for the allegations.

"The game has just begun.....wait & see. Everything is... service charge, upfront payments... baggage and baggage to kilometres and kilometres.

Swapna suresh becomes a classified criminal..

When a daughter in collusion with her father collects 1.71 crores as bribe evading GST, cheating the state evading service tax, income tax, employee PF, ESI and other applicable cess, the daughter and her father are celebrities!

Why the concerned authorities aren't questioning these celebrities and are left Scott free to loot the state openly.

It's not just these two members much more in the family ....!!!!!

Congratulations Veena T - daughter & Hon'ble Chief Minister," Swapna said in a Facebook post.