33 female students move Kerala HC over 'discriminatory' hostel timings at MA College Kothamangalam

Kochi: Thirty-three female engineering students of Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam, have approached the Kerala High Court against discriminatory timings in the women's hostel.

They said college authorities have set 6.30 pm as the entry time only for female students. In their plea, they said the deadline was discriminatory and beyond the jurisdiction of the college.

While the Kerala government issued an order in 2019 stipulating the entry time in women's hostels in all colleges affiliated to state universities at 6.30 pm, it has also clarified that libraries, laboratories, workshops, research centres, and sports facilities should be kept open till 9.30 pm to enable their usage by all students without any restrictions.

Students said the college has violated this government order by fixing the entry timing. They point out that the benefit of the government order was also denied to male students as the college has fixed the entry time for the men's hostel at 9 pm.

Single Judge Bench of Justice Basant Balaji listed the case on Friday along with other connected cases.