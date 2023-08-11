BJP leader Anil Antony refutes reports about his candidacy in Puthuppally bypoll

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 11, 2023 10:42 PM IST
Anil Antony. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP national secretary Anil Antony could come face to face with his father, veteran Congress leader, AK Antony when they campaign for their respective candidates at the Puthuppally bypoll.

When asked by mediapersons if he would head to Puthuppally knowing his father has agreed to campaign for Congress candidate Chandy Oommen, Anil Antony said he would rally for BJP candidates anywhere in India. “I'll campaign for Modiji's candidate anywhere in the country,” said Anil Antony.

Meanwhile, he refuted reports on his candidacy in the bypoll, saying the BJP state core committee will name the candidate. If the BJP does field him, Anil will be up against Chandy Oommen of Congress and Jaick C Thomas of the CPM.

RELATED ARTICLES

The bypoll had been necessitated by the passing of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who had held the Puthuppally seat in the Kerala Assembly for 53 years in a row.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout