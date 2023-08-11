BJP leader Anil Antony refutes reports about his candidacy in Puthuppally bypoll

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP national secretary Anil Antony could come face to face with his father, veteran Congress leader, AK Antony when they campaign for their respective candidates at the Puthuppally bypoll.



When asked by mediapersons if he would head to Puthuppally knowing his father has agreed to campaign for Congress candidate Chandy Oommen, Anil Antony said he would rally for BJP candidates anywhere in India. “I'll campaign for Modiji's candidate anywhere in the country,” said Anil Antony.

Meanwhile, he refuted reports on his candidacy in the bypoll, saying the BJP state core committee will name the candidate. If the BJP does field him, Anil will be up against Chandy Oommen of Congress and Jaick C Thomas of the CPM.

The bypoll had been necessitated by the passing of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who had held the Puthuppally seat in the Kerala Assembly for 53 years in a row.