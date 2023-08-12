Bleaching powder deal: Vigilance seizes files from KMSCL headquarters

Kozhikode: The Vigilance Department's probe into the alleged graft in the purchase of bleaching powder by the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) is set to pick up pace with the seizure of key documents.

The other day the anti-graft agency seized from the KMSCL headquarters the files related to the purchase of bleaching powder for hospitals. Vigilance officers also took statements from the General Manager and other officials.

KMSCL is the state entity which supplies drugs and equipment to public hospitals in Kerala. In May, Manorama had reported that a clandestine deal likely took place over bleaching powder purchase.

Govt owns up to malfeasance

Friday’s move by the Vigilance follows soon after the government admitted in the Assembly that lapses had occurred in the deal. Health Minister Veena George told the House that 97 percent of the bleaching powder required was purchased from a company placed second among the firms which had sent quotations.

Moreover, fires had occurred at the three storehouses of KMSCL where this bleaching powder bought at a higher price was stocked, said the Minister.

KMSCL had estimated that 13,34,682 kg of bleaching powder was required during 2022-23 and issued a tender inviting bids to supply the item. However, no companies responded.

Subsequently, quotations were invited for 30 percent of the requirement (4,00,400 kg) through government agency Karunya and sibsequently two firms sent bids. While Pathanamthitta-based Parkins Enterprises quoted Rs 47.08 per kg, Lucknow-based firm Banke Bihari Chemicals set the price of Rs 47.20. In all 2,40,300 kg bleaching powder was purchased from Parkins and 1,60,100 kg from Banke Bihari.

But, fraudulent activities allegedly took place afterwards. For the remaining requirement of 9,34,282 kg, an order for 5,64,970 kg was given to Banke Bihari and a mere 20,000 kg to Parkins even without inviting quotations.