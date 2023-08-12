Feverish 7-year-old wrongly given anti-rabies shot at Angamaly hospital

Kochi: A seven-year-old girl who sought treatment for fever was mistakenly jabbed for rabies at Angamaly taluk hospital. According to reports, a nurse on duty at the casualty administered anti-rabies vaccine on both hands of the girl who was waiting for a blood test.

The girl is identified as Avantika, daughter of Kothakulangara natives Sandeep and Anjali.



The incident took place on Friday morning. Anti-rabies shots were administered to Avantika when her mother went to complete some formalities.

Meanwhile, the nurse on duty claimed that the vaccine was administered as the child had told her that she was bitten by a cat. But it is confirmed that the nurse mistakenly injected the vaccine into the fever patient instead of the child who was waiting for the jab.

The hospital has come under fire as the nurse administered the vaccine to the child without checking the prescription and waiting for her guardian.

Avantika's mother rushed her to a paediatrician to confirm the side effects of the wrong medication.

“ The doctor assured us that taking the anti-rabies vaccine as a precautionary dose will not trigger any health issues. The child is stable now,” said the 7-year-old girl's mother.

At the same time, the girl is currently under observation at the hospital. The family has filed a complaint with the hospital authority and Angamaly municipality over the alleged medical negligence. Angamaly police have reached the hospital and collected the details. According to reports, the police will register a case over the complaint of the girl's family.