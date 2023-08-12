CPM declares Jaick C Thomas as candidate in Puthuppally bypoll

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 12, 2023 01:09 PM IST Updated: August 12, 2023 02:18 PM IST
Jaick C Thomas | File Photo: Rahul R Pattom / Manorama

Kottayam: Jaick C Thomas will contest in Puthuppally in the upcoming assembly bypoll on September 5, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said on Saturday.

The announcement was made after discussions with the Kottayam district secretariat of the party on Saturday morning. The CPM secretariat had approved Jaick's candidature on Friday. 

He will file his nomination papers on August 17.

RELATED ARTICLES

With the confirmation of the candidature, he earns the distinction of competing with both late Congress leader Oommen Chandy and his son Chandy Oommen.

Jaick was the runner-up in the Puthuppally assembly constituency in the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election. He has contested against Oommen Chandy thrice.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) had already declared the candidature of Chandy Oommen, son of the late Oommen Chandy who had been the MLA from the constituency continuously for over half a century.

The UDF expects that the upsurge of sentiments following the recent death of Chandy and public discontent against the state government of the LDF would see it through in the constituency.

The Puthuppally byelection, which has been necessitated by the death of legislator and former Kerala Chief Minister Chandy last month, is scheduled for September 5 and the result will be announced on September 8.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout