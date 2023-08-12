Rahul Gandhi to reach Wayanad at 3 pm

Wayanad: The Congress is all set to accord a rousing reception to Rahul Gandhi, who will arrive here for a two-day visit to the Lok Sabha constituency.

This is his first visit after the Lok Sabha reinstated him as a member following the Supreme Court order.

The District Congress Committee expects as many as 25,000 workers to assemble at the programme to be held on the New Bus Stand premises at Kalpetta at 3 pm.

Leaders said keys to nine houses, constructed as part of the project for the homeless, would be distributed. The project was initiated by the MP.

Gandhi on Saturday reached Coimbatore at 8 am. After attending a party programme in Ooty, he will reach the district via road.

A host of Congress leaders including AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Tariq Anwar, KPCC president K Sudhakaran, opposition leader V D Satheesan and leaders of all UDF constituents, among others, will participate in the function, a party leader told Onmanorama.

On Sunday, Gandhi will inaugurate the HT power station for the Ambedkar Memorial Cancer Centre at Nalloornad near Mananthavady. After participating in the stone-laying ceremony for the Community Disability Management Centre at Kodanchery in Kozhikode district in the afternoon, he would return to New Delhi.