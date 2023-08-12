Tiger scare again in Wayanad's Panavally

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 12, 2023 12:10 AM IST
Representational image. File photo: AFP

Wayanad: The Panavally village near Thirunelli in Mananthavady that faced recurring tiger attacks in the recent past, is facing threat from the big cat again.

A calf, belonging to Thengumoottil Santhosh, was killed by a tiger Thursday night. A team of the Forest Department led by senior forest officer Robert K reached the spot and confirmed the tiger kill.

On June 23, a 10-year-old tiger had fallen in a trap laid by the forest department in Panavally that falls under the North Wayanad Forest Division.

RELATED ARTICLES

The animal was released in the interiors of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary the next day. That tiger had killed several cattle in the village.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout