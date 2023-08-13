Alappuzha: A youth who jumped into the Punnamada Lake in excitement while watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race drowned on Saturday.

S Renjith (24) of Neerozhikkil House at Pallikunnu in the Peerumedu block of Idukki district died.

According to the police, the incident happened at 3:40 pm near the Starting Point Boat Jetty.

As the race heated up with the finals of various categories awaited, the youth jumped into the water out of excitement to cheer on his favorite club, a source said.

However, he was caught in a strong undercurrent and drowned. Though the fire force officers, Cherthala station assistant officer and Scuba Team member R Madhu, and Thakazhi station fire and rescue driver U Sumesh brought the youth out of the water and rushed him to the general hospital, his life couldn’t be saved.

Renjith had arrived to watch the 69th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race, along with his brother and friends. He was a Kathakali artist at a private art centre in Idukki. He is survived by his mother Girija.