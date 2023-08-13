Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has decided to restrict the private practice of government doctors, for which existing rules and regulations will be strictly implemented.

The decision with regard to private practice by doctors working in primary health centres and district general hospitals under the directorate of health services was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by health minister Veena George. It entrusted health director Dr K J Reena to conduct detailed discussions in this regard.

The health ministry initially received a direction to completely ban private practice by government doctors, but a majority at the ministry, including the minister, was not in favor of the same.

They were of the view that the private practice by the doctors in rural areas helps reduce the heavy rush of patients in district, general, and medical college hospitals.

Currently, 2,400 doctors who work in medical colleges, where there is a ban on private practice, are being extended 20% of their salaries as a non-practicing allowance.

The provision of the allowance to over 4,000 doctors under the directorate of health services will heavily burden the state government, a source said.

The ban on private practice of medical college doctors was implemented during during the tenure of the V S Achuthanandan ministry.

Some are of the view that the ban led to a spurt in patients seeking treatment in private hospitals, which, in turn, has led to an increase in treatment costs.

Also, the doctors in the pathology and anesthesia categories don’t have much scope for private practice. In the event of a complete ban on private practice, the government will also have to extend the allowance to these doctors.

Measures being mooted

• Rein in private practice by doctors during duty hours and by going on leave.

• Banning private practice by renting out buildings in front of hospitals.

• Preventing doctors from continuing private practice before the hospital where they worked earlier while currently serving in another hospital.

• Formulating a separate criterion for surgeons.