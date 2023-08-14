'Not mere allegations', Guv Khan on CMRL payments to CM's daughter Veena

Aluva/Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will look into the Income Tax Department findings that Chief Minister’s daughter, T Veena, had received money regularly from the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) which is a leading manufacturer of synthetic rutile.

Khan said he had information only from the media but from what he had learnt it was a "serious matter".

The Raj Bhavan has not received any complaints with regard to the issue till now. If a complaint is received, an explanation will be demanded from the Chief Minister and the government on the basis of that.

The contents of a document submitted to the Interim Settlement Board of the IT Department show a long list of persons, including Veena, have received money from the CMRL.

They were not mere allegations but the revelation by the Income Tax Department, Khan noted. It is to be found out what the facts are.

The Governor has invited the Chief Minister and the other Ministers to the banquet hosted by him as part of the Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday evening.

Rights panel chief's appointment

The Governor, meanwhile, said he is yet to receive the file regarding the appointment of the former Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, S Manikumar, as the Chairman of the State Human Rights Commission.

Legal advice on the issue would be sought if needed, after receiving the file, the Governor added referring to Opposition charge that proposing just one person’s name for consideration for the post raised suspicion.

He would take into account the dissenting note written by the Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan on the appointment on Manikumar's appointment.

The chairperson of the Human Rights Commission is selected by a committee consisting of the assembly speaker, chief minister, and the leader of opposition. However, there is no impediment to appointing the chairperson even if the leader of opposition objects to it.

The chief minister had proposed just Manikumar's name at the meeting held last week. Satheesan had opposed the suggestion. According to the convention, the government should intimate all the members of the committee of the names of deserving candidates and related details much ahead of the meeting.

The Governor has reportedly held consultations with legal experts in New Delhi and Kochi.