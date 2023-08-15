CMRL payments to Veena Vijayan: Riyas blames vested interests of media houses

Kozhikode: Kerala Public Works Department Minister P A Mohammed Riyas refused to give a response to reports his wife and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, T Veena, received money regularly from private firm Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

"The state secretariat of the CPM has already made a statement regarding the matter. No matter how many times you ask, the answer is always the same, he replied to media persons.

"Personal interests of media house owners are behind these controversies. Journalists lack freedom and fall prey to the interests of these owners," the minister added.

As reported earlier the issue pertains to the contents of a document submitted to the Interim Settlement Board of the Income Tax Department. It shows a long list of persons, including Veena, had received money from the CMRL.

In December 2016, the CMRL had entered into an agreement with Veena's company, Exalogic, for software services. Another agreement was signed in March 2017. As per the pact, the CMRL has to pay Veena Rs 5 lakh and Exalogic Rs 3 lakh per month.

According to available data, Veena received a total of Rs 1.72 crore — Rs 55 lakh in personal capacity and Rs 1.17 crore for Exalogic.

CMRL's Chief Financial Officer K S Suresh Kumar and Chief General Manager P Suresh Kumar deposed before the IT Interim Settlement Board that they were not aware of any services made available to the company by Veena and Exalogic as per the contracts.

Kartha and company officials later tried to withdraw the statement through an affidavit. However, the Income Tax Department stood firm on the argument that the money was paid to Veena and Exalogic illegally.

The other day CPM state secretary M V Govindan walked out of a press meet the CPM itself had called when media personnel questioned about the payoff. Govindan did not even bother to listen to the question.

A CPM statement, which was released on August 10, had said that the "monthly bribe" controversy was a fake propaganda unleashed with an eye on the Puthupally bye-election scheduled for next month.