Onam kits only for yellow ration cardholders

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 16, 2023 04:29 PM IST
Onam kit distribution. File photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Facing a prolonged financial crisis, the Kerala Government has decided to cut the distribution of free Onam food kits this year.

Only yellow ration cardholders, i.e., Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries who belong to the most economically backward section of society, will get the food kits this time.

The State Cabinet which met on  August 16, decided on limiting the food aid to the holders of yellow ration cards. However, 20,000 Onam kits will also be given to inmates of orphanages and homes for the destitute.

RELATED ARTICLES

A total of 6,07,691 kits will be disbursed.

There are 5,87,69 Antodaya Anna Yojana beneficiaries in the State.

Supplyco will be sanctioned Rs 32 crore upfront for expenses related to the food kit.

The kit will consist of tea, green gram, green gram dal, semiya payasam mix, ghee, cashew nuts, coconut oil, sambar powder, chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, tur dal, powdered salt, and cloth bag.

The Civil Supplies Department had apprised that the distribution of food kits to all ration cardholders is not possible due to fund shortage.

Last year, 83 lakh ration cardholders were given Onam kits which contained 14 items, including the cloth bag.

A total of 93,83,902 ration cards have been issued in the State.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout