Commodities, except chilli, run short as Supplyco prepares to open Onam markets

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as Supplyco is all set to open Onam markets in Kerala on Friday, its outlets are running short of many of the 13 subsidised commodities.

The only temporary relief for Supplyco is the stock of 1,000 kg of dry chilli obtained through a retender. Although this will be sold only through 14 festival markets, the quantity will be insufficient to meet the demand from the consumers.

The price of chilli fell slightly in the open market in the last few days. Earlier, when the tender was floated for procuring commodities, they were not supplied by the contractors.

The price of chilli, which went up to Rs 360 per kg in the open market, fell to Rs 260 per kg later. The commodity is sold in Supplyco outlets at Rs 75 per kg under subsidy.

Among the 13 other subsidised commodities, many items such as rice, black chana (Bengal gram), and cowpea are in short supply.

Funds still awaited

Supplyco, which is facing a severe financial crisis, owes Rs 560 crore to the suppliers of goods. The agency received a mere Rs 70 crore from the State government for market intervention. Although Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil had met Finance Minister K N Balagopal with a demand for sanctioning Rs 500 crore, no decision has been taken on allocating more funds.

Free provision kits uncertain

At the same time, there has been no announcement yet about the supply of free provision kits to ration-card holders. If a decision has been taken to supply the kits, it may be announced at the Cabinet meeting that will take place today (August 16) or on August 18 when the Onam market is inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has submitted a recommendation for disbursing provision kits consisting of 14 items to 5.87 lakh yellow card holders and inmates of welfare institutions that are recognised by the government.

Since only one-and-a-half weeks remain for buying the commodities and packaging them before Onam, Supplyco is unsure whether the scheme can be pulled through. The last time, the decision to supply provision kits was announced much ahead of Onam.

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation is popularly referred to by its trade name Supplyco.