Kottayam: CPM's Jaick C Thomas, the LDF's candidate, has submitted his nomination papers for the Puthuppally bypoll.

Jaick reached the Kottayam Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) housed at the mini civil station around 11.30 am on Wednesday to file the nomination.

Kottayam RDO Vinod Rajan is the returning officer for the bypoll.

Jaick was the runner-up in the Puthuppally assembly constituency in the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election. He has contested against Oommen Chandy twice.

The deadline for filing nomination papers for Puthupally byelection is August 17.

UDF candidate Chandy Oommen will submit nomination at Pampady Block Development Office in Pallickathodu on Thursday, a source said. BJP candidate Lijin Lal will also submit his papers at the same office on Thursday, we are told.

Pampady BDO E Dilshad is the assistant returning officer for the bypoll. Both Kottayam RDO and Pampady BDO are outside Puthuppally constituency.

Late Congress leader Oommen Chandy used to file his nomination at Pallickathodu. He continued the practice even after Pallickathodu became a part of Kanjirapally constituency after the delimitation of the constituency.

The Puthuppally byelection, necessitated by the death of Oommen Chandy last month, is scheduled for September 5 and the result will be announced on September 8.