Maharaja's College row: No case against students who allegedly insulted visually impaired professor

The Ernakulam Central Police said on Thursday that no case has been registered against the students of Maharaja's College, who allegedly insulted their visually impaired professor, Dr CU Priyesh.

The police said the professor did not want to file a complaint against his students and has preferred to resolve the issue within the campus.

The college had recently suspended six students of BA Political Science, including KSU leader Muhammad Fazil, for allegedly humiliating Dr Priyesh in the class with a short video shot on a mobile phone that became viral.

The college had file a complaint with the police under the provisions of Persons with disabilities Act 2016. The college has also initiated an internal inquiry.

The series of incidents and heated social media discussions began after a video, titled 'attendance matters', went viral on social media.

The video shows some students sitting absentmindedly in the class. One girl student is seen shifting a chair. This was interpreted as obstructing Priyesh's path.

But the professor said his student did that to reach near him. "The girl moved the chair aside to reach near me as she guides me from the class to the staff room," he said. The professor and Fazil claimed the students were sitting seemingly carelessly because Priyesh had ended his lecture and was about to exit the class.

"I felt the video was offensive. No one understands the problems visually impaired people face. Capturing and sharing the video was wrong. I wish the students realise their mistake and join the class soon. The issue should be resolved within the campus without affecting other students' future,” Priyesh said. He added that there was no need to politicise the issue as he had no idea who all were involved in it.