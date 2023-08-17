Thiruvananthapuram: The police have apprehended a man alleged to have vandalised Oommen Chandy's memorial photo in Parassala.

Accused Shiju D is an alcoholic and a regular troublemaker, police said.

The Congress claimed the accused is a CITU member, but the police have not confirmed it so far.

The memorial and waiting shelter were installed by Congress leaders on Tuesday.

The photo was destroyed after stones were hurled at the structure last night. Police forces have been deployed at the spot.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal had earlier stated that the incident proved there are people who even fear the memory of the former Kerala Chief Minister, Oommen Chandy.