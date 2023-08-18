Unauthorised modifications likely behind recurring vehicle fires; expert panel to probe

Thiruvananthapuram: Motorists in Kerala, especially car owners, are worried a lot after a recent series of mysterious fire hazards injured or killed riders.

Now, a technical committee has been formed to investigate cases of vehicles catching fire all of a sudden while running and also when they are stationary.

The committee, which is headed by the Road Safety commissioner, also consists of the former Joint Director of the Forensic department, Dr S P Sunil; technical expert K J Ramesh; Prof Manoj Kumar; Prof Kamal Krishna; the Inspector General of Police (Traffic), and the Additional Transport Commissioner.

The committee has been ordered to submit its report within two months.

Earlier, a meeting of officials and representatives of vehicle manufacturers came to the conclusion that the majority of the fires are caused by problems in the electrical circuit.

The chief reason for the fire accidents is unauthorized changes in the vehicles. Most pieces of equipment and wires used for such alterations are of poor quality.

Transport Minister Antony Raju said that the owners of workshops that carry out such works would be held responsible for the fire accidents and action would be taken against them.

These decisions were taken at the meeting of Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar, Transport Commissioner S Sreejith, Additional Transport Commissioner Pramod Shankar, representatives of prominent vehicle manufacturers and distributors, besides technical experts.