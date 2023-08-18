Thiruvananthapuram: The police officer investigating the Muttil tree felling case has formally requested to be relieved from his duties.

Deputy superintendent of police V V Benny of Tanur subdivision, Malappuram cited repeated attempts to tarnish his image as the reason for his formal removal.



Benny has submitted a letter to the state police chief in this regard.

Benny arrested the Augustine brothers, the accused in the Muttil tree felling case in which 104 rosewoods were felled and smuggled from Muttil south village in Wayanad without permission.

The uncontrolled tree felling has adversely affected the ecological balance of Wayanad and pushing the region towards an impending natural calamity, experts pointed out.