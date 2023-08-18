Kottayam: Seven candidates remain in the fray for the upcoming Puthuppally legislative assembly constituency bypoll in Kerala after the scrutiny of nominations on Friday.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is August 21.

Out of the 10 candidates who filed nominations, the nominations of seven, including those of the three major political parties were accepted while three were rejected.

The nomination papers of Chandy Oommen (UDF), Jaick C Thomas (LDF), G Lijin Lal (NDA), Santhosh Joseph, Luke Thomas, Shaji and P K Devadas were accepted. Nominations of Dr K Padmarajan, Manju S Nair and Reji Zachariah were rejected.

Though the BJP raised objections regarding the date on which the LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas signed the nomination papers, his nomination was accepted.

According to the affidavits filed by the candidates, Jaick has assets worth Rs 2.08 crore, Lijin Lal has Rs 18.59 lakh and Chandy Oommen has Rs 15.99 lakh.

The voting will be held on September 5 and the counting of votes on September 8.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of legislator and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy last month.