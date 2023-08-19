Cong claims CPM building multi-storey office on prohibited land at Santhanpara, wants it razed

Idukki: The Congress in Idukki has countered CPM's charges against its Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan by alleging that an office of the communist party, which is under construction at Santhanpara, is on restricted government property.

The CPM has been on an offensive against Kuzhalnadan claiming irregularities in connection with his bungalow at Chinnakanal, the title deed for which they claim was issued as per the Kerala Government Land Assignment Act.

Now, the Idukki District Congress Committee has said CPM's upcoming Area Committee Office at Santhanpara is on a land categorized as Cardamom Hill Reserve (CHR) where even construction of houses or lane houses is banned as per a government order issued in 2020.

“As per the RTI reply to my application given by the Santhanpara village officer on 25.11.2022, a stop memo was issued to C V Varghese who is the CPM district secretary and custodian of the office citing that no mandatory non-objection certificate (NOC) has been obtained for the construction of the area committee office and in light of that the construction has to be stopped immediately,” said DCC general secretary Binomani.

The Congress leader, who filed the RTI application, has said that if the stop memo is not complied with, legal action will be taken. According to Binomani, the village officer instructed the Tahsildar of Udumbanchola to take further action on 31.11.2022.

“The Revenue Department should also take legal action against concerned persons in the matter,” said Binomani, demanding that the under construction building be razed.

CPM refutes allegations

Meanwhile, the CPM has claimed that the party has the necessary documents to the land and for the construction. According to the CPM, the matter of their party office cannot be compared with the land issue concerning Kuzhalnadan.

“There was an old office on the plot and the new building is being constructed there. The party has several area and local committee offices in the district and there is nothing illegal in connection with the building,” said CV Varghese, CPM district general secretary.