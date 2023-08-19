Intellect will take over emotion in Puthuppally, says Minister VN Vasavan

Kottayam: Senior CPM leader and Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan on Saturday said “intellect will take over emotion in Puthuppally”, exuding confidence that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will be able to tide over the sympathy wave which gives its rival United Democratic Front (UDF) an edge in the September 5 bypoll.

The minister was addressing media at the LDF’s election committee office at Pambady. He said the Left front had huge hopes of a victory in the bypoll in which the ruling front has fielded young leader Jaick C Thomas against Congress’ Chandy Oommen.

He made the intellect remark in response to a question on the possibilities of sympathy wave triggered by the death of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy giving an advantage to his son Chandy Oommen.

Vasavan reiterated that the Left front would highlight the developmental issues of the constituency.

"We are ready to discuss the development of the constituency to any local leader of the UDF. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's stance is that he would debate with only the chief minister. He is running away from the problems," the minister said.

Accusing the UDF MPs of not supporting the state government’s efforts to get the deserving financial assistances from the central government, Vasavan said the opposition front was finding a sadistic pleasure in the way the Centre neglects the needs of Kerala.

Alleging an unholy nexus between the Congress and BJP, Vasavan also raised doubts over the manner in which the election commission announced the bypoll soon after the death of Oommen Chandy.

"Never before in Kerala, a bypoll has been held so soon after the death of a people's representative. The bypoll is taking place amid Onam, Ayyankali Jayanthi, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi and the famous Manarkad church fest.

"Though the LDF requested the election commission to postpone the bypoll considering these events, they did not entertain our demand. We can't blame people if they suspect that the hasty announcement of the election and the refusal of our demand were results of the tie-up between the BJP and Congress," he said.

LDF district convener Lopez Mathew, CPM district secretary A V Russel, CPI leader V B Binu and CPM district secretariat member K M Radhakrishnan were among those who attended the press meet.