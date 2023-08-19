Kuzhalnadan likely to reveal more on Veena's business deals, calls press meet

Kochi: Even while battling allegations over a land deal, Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan is apparently unrelenting in taking the state government to task over the graft cloud over the chief minister's daughter Veena. In a social media post, Kuzhalnadan said he would meet the media on Saturday evening in this regard.

Taking the fight to the Pinarayi Vijayan regime, the Muvattupuzha legislator said on Saturday he would come out with more information on the payoffs to Veena and her now-dormant firm Exalogic by private firm Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).



Taking to social media, the MLA said he has decided to meet the media in the evening with the answers he has found on this matter as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter have left his questions unanswered for the third day regarding the CMRL payments.



Kuzhalnadan had dared the CPM and Pinarayi Vijayan to order a probe into the corruption allegations levelled against his daughter Veena and to release her account and income tax details.



Land resurvey report soon



Kuzhalandan reiterated his stance that any number of agencies can probe the allegations of illegal financial dealings levelled against him.

The Revenue Department on Thursday resurveyed 4.5 acres of land near Kuzhalnadan's family house in Kadavoor Village, bearing survey numbers 786/1, 812/2, 812/3B, 812/1B, 812/22 and 786/1.



The survey was conducted by a five-member team headed by Taluk surveyors M V Sajeesh and Ratheesh V Prabhu.



The surveyors will prepare a sketch and plan and submit a report to the Kothamangalam Land Survey Tahsildar K M Nasar, who will then forward the report to the Tahsildar within two days.



DYFI activists, CPM's youth wing, had filed a complaint with Vigilance several months ago alleging that more land near Kuzhalnadan's family house was filled with earth beyond the permissible limit.

The survey was ordered based on the request of the Vigilance to conduct one and submit a report to the Revenue Department.



It is suspected that Kuzhalnadan had undervalued a property registered in his name at Chinnakanal in Idukki district in 2021. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has launched a preliminary inquiry into the land transaction.

