UIDAI cautions against email, WhatsApp messages over Aadhaar updation

Have you received any email/WhatsApp messages asking you to submit supporting documents in order to update your 12-digit unique identity number or Aadhaar? If so, take care. It could be an attempt to defraud you.

The Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) has clarified that documents necessary for updating Aadhaar are never requested through email or WhatsApp.

Aadhaar can be updated only through its website or through Aadhaar facilitation centres, clarified UIDAI authorities.

Although it is not mandatory to update documents required for Aadhaar every 10 years, the UIDAI encourages people to do so in order to enhance the accuracy of data collection.

The deadline for updating documents free of charge through the UIDAI portal is September 14. The fee for the same service at public facilities such as Akshaya centres is Rs 50.

Aadhaar-linked phone number must for vehicle document

Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has decided to update vehicle documents with the Aadhaar-linked mobile phone number of the owners in a bid to curb fraudulent sales.

Currently, an Aadhaar-linked mobile phone number is necessary for the registration of new vehicles, but it was not mandatory for the sale of old automobiles and any phone number could be furnished. In practice, the phone number of the sales agent was submitted.

The MVD action follows a High Court notice asking it for an explanation over several instances of vehicles being sold without the knowledge of owners.

A facility has been opened on the Vahan portal to include the Aadhaar-linked mobile phone number in the National Register of Vehicles.