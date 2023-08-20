Kannur: Amidst heavy security, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan undertook his first trip on board the Vande Bharat train on Saturday.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place for the Chief Minister, who boarded the train from Kannur to Ernakulam, in view of the recurring instances of moving trains pelted with stones as reported from Kasaragod, Kannur and Kozhikode districts.

Between Kannur and Chombala in Kozhikode, two police officers stood guard to the train in each kilometre; the Railway Police Force too joined in. Police personnel led by city police commissioner M R Ajith Kumar was present at the railway station to see off the CM.

While the trains bound for Kozhikode are generally routed through the third track of the railway station here, the Vande Bharat train was made to pass through the first platform by taking into account the convenience of the Chief Minister.

The passengers, meanwhile, were informed about the track change through an announcement. Technicians from lift service companies were mobilised to prevent the station’s lifts developing technical snags.