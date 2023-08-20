Kozhikode: An aspiring filmmaker was arrested accused of sexually assaulting a girl after luring her with the promise of a role in his movie. In November 2022, he was arrested over the minor's abduction.

Jasik Ali (36) from Kelambath in Kuruvangad village of Kozhikode district, was apprehended from his hideout at Nadakkavu. He tried to flee upon seeing the cops but was chased and caught.

The accused took the teen to various places and sexually assaulted her, stated the police.

One-and-a-half months ago Ali was taken into custody after a case was filed for threatening the girl’s mother. He was soon released on bail.

Later, the girl's parents lodged a complaint alleging that Ali had sexually abused her. Subsequently, he went into hiding.

A police team consisting of inspector M V Biju, sub-inspector I V Aneesh, assistant sub-inspector Vineesh K Shaji, and civil police officer Shinu successfully traced and arrested Ali.