POCSO: Father, uncle sentenced to cumulative 84-year jail term for raping five-year-old

Idukki: The father and maternal uncle of a five-year-old girl were served a cumulative sentence of 84 years imprisonment each for repeatedly raping the child.

Judge Ravichander C R, of the POCSO (Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences) Fast-track Court at Devikulam here sentenced the two on various charges, including those under the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act.

The convicted men were also fined Rs 3 lakh each and the amount is to be given to the survivor. They will, however, only serve 20 years concurrently as that was the highest of all the varying sentences, said PTI.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) was also directed by the court to provide compensation to the victim.

The child was repeatedly raped by the two men at her home in 2021 and the incident came to light after the mother witnessed the crime and complained to the Child Welfare Committee.

(With PTI inputs)