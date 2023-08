Cherthala: A huge fire broke out in a garment store on Nadakavu Road at 3.35 am on Sunday.

‘Damodara Pai & Sons’ was completed gutted in the inferno, which started on the first floor.

Fire rescue units from Cherthala, Alappuzha, Vaikom and Aroor are trying to douse the fire. Photo: Manorama

“At least six teams from Cherthala, Alappuzha, and Vaikom fire stations have reached the spot and attempts are on to douse the fire,” said a fire force official.

(To be updated)