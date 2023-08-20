Two-wheeler showroom gutted in fire at Kozhikode, loss estimated at Rs 55 lakh

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 20, 2023 11:44 PM IST
Smoke bellows from the TVS showroom at Karanthur in Kozhikode (left). Fire and Rescue Personnel attempt to douse the fire. Photos: Screengrab

Kozhikode: A two-wheeler showroom was gutted in a major fire at Karanthur in Kozhikode on Sunday.

At least nine bikes, besides furniture and electronic equipment, were damaged in the fire, said Abdul Faisi, assistant station officer of the Vellimadukunnu Fire & Rescue unit. He has estimated the total loss at Rs 55 lakh.

It is understood that the fire in the TVS showroom started its servicing area with a loud blast. At least six staff were on duty, and they are reportedly safe.

RELATED ARTICLES

Fire units from Vellimadukunnu, Narikkuni, and Mukkom were pressed into action for two hours before the fire was doused. At least 18 two-wheelers had fire damage while spare parts stocked ahead of Onam were also gutted, it is understood.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout