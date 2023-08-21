Stone pelters target Vande Bharat again, window cracks in attack at Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 21, 2023 06:57 PM IST

Yet another incident of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat Express has been reported from Kerala.

The latest incident took place Monday afternoon between the Tanur and Parappanangadi railway stations in the Malappuram district.

Thought cracks have appeared on a glass window, passengers were unhurt.

At least two other incidents of stone pelting on the only Vande Bharat Express in Kerala have been reported in the last four months.

Last week, a glass window of the Vande Bharat Express was shattered in stone pelting between Thalassery and Mahe stations in Kannur.

In an earlier incident, in May, a teenager was arrested and released on bail. The Tanur native had claimed that a few metallic pieces he was playing with near the tracks, accidentally hit the train.

