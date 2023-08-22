Leaked document says Idukki collector knew about CPM's illegal office construction 3 months ago

Idukki: A document that has surfaced claims that Idukki District Collector Sheeba George was aware of a violation in the construction of a multi-storey area committee office of the CPM at Santhanpara in Idukki three months ago.

As per a letter, a copy of which is in possession of Onmanorama, the Land Records Tahsildar of Udumbanchola had notified the district collector that the construction lacked a non-objection certificate that was mandatory on a title deed under the Land Assignment (LA) Rules, 1964.

The Tahsildar had issued the letter dated 22.05.2023 based on a report tabled by the village officer. According to the letter, the construction works were ongoing despite a stop memo issued by the village officer concerned. The Tahsildar had also suggested filing for contempt of court against the alleged illegal construction.

It is learnt from an official of the Santhanpara Village Office that the stop memo was issued to the CPM functionary on 25.11.2022.

“As per the records in our possession, the party office is on LA land, and though there are claims that the office is constructed in Cardamom Hill Reserve (CHR), further verification of records is needed at the taluk level. At present, we can’t confirm that,” said the official.

Meanwhile, District Congress Committee's general secretary, Bijomani, has said the emergence of the Tahsildar’s report has dismissed the CPM's claims that they have all the necessary documents for the building. He has demanded immediate action against the alleged illegal construction.

Sources in the Revenue Department have said that the NOC (non-objection certificate) for LA land in Santhanpara is given only to build houses under 1,000 sq ft. District Collector Sheeba George was unavailable for a comment despite repeated calls.