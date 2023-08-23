LDF keeps development debate alive in Puthuppally as ministers touch down

Kottayam: The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is too focussed on its poll plank in Puthuppally assembly constituency where it is trying all possible tricks to have its MLA elected after a rather long 53 years. The Left front on Wednesday commenced its ‘Vikasana Sandesha Sadas’ (Forum of Development Message) campaign in various parts of the constituency.

Ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet inaugurated the corner meets, aimed at exposing what the LDF calls the development backwardness of Puthuppally and presenting its road map for the constituency, represented by Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy for a record 53 years. The events were preceded by rallies attending hundreds of LDF supporters.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal inaugurated the meet at Pampady, a small town and political epicentre of the constituency. He said the Congress-led United Democratic Front was not interested in discussing politics in the run-up to the bypoll. He reiterated the LDF’s allegation that the UDF was supporting the BJP’s position that Kerala should not be given the central transfers due for the state.

It was Industries Minister P Rajeev’s turn to inaugurate the session at Vakathanam. He said while the state was in the process of building a ‘New Kerala’ making use of all possible means, Puthuppally was struggling to reach near it. Food Supplies Minister G R Anil also attended the meet.

Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan inaugurated the event at Kannanchira while Transport Minister Antony Raju led the discussion at Kooroppada. Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas (Kooroppada North), Cooperation V N Vasavan (Kooroppada and Kothala), Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Pampady South), Excise Minister M B Rajesh (Velloor), Agriculture Minister P Prasad (Meenadam South), Health Minister Veena George (Meenadam North), Forest Minister A K Saseendran (Pangada and Meenadam North) attended the meets.

Revenue Minister Roshy Augustine will attend a similar event at Poovathilappu on Friday. Vasavan will speak at Mattakkara. Veena George will be at Puthuppally Kunneparambil. It will be Balagopal and Prasad’s turn at Puthuppally Eravinelloor.

Former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had inaugurated a meet to discuss Puthuppally’s development recently.