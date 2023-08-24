Day with the candidate: Chandy Jr offers himself as the last chance to vote for Chandy Sr

Kottayam: Chandy Oommen began his campaign on August 23, Wednesday, apologising to Ramesh Chennithala.

The candidate's vehicle procession was scheduled to start at 7 a.m. from the Vennimala temple, the spot from where Oommen Chandy had begun all his 12 election campaigns. The temple is perched atop the tallest hill in Puthuppally.

Chennithala, who was to flag off the procession, was there on the dot. It was nine when Chandy Oommen arrived.

Chennithala mentioned this in his inaugural speech, not in irritation but in the light-hearted manner a senior would adopt to mildly rebuke his juniors. Chandy looked surprised, hurling a quizzical look at the local leaders.

When his turn came, he made amends. "I profusely apologise for being late. I had told the organisers that 7 a.m. was not practical. Father's rituals should be conducted for 40 days. So I had said 9 a.m. Somehow there was a communication gap. I seriously regret that a tall leader like Ramesh Chennithala had to wait for so long," he said.

This happened right through the day. His campaign managers doing things their way and the candidate trying hard not to come across as insensitive or be a puppet.

Chandy waylaid

At times, he had no choice. Near Payyappady, for instance, local leaders forced Chandy to step down from his vehicle and walk the 100 metres to the junction where a temporary stage had been erected.

The candidate evidently preferred to go right up to the stage in his open vehicle. From his high seat in the open vehicle, he gestured the local Congress crowd to move out of the way. But they stood right in the middle of the road. "Oommen Chandy sir always walked from here to Payyappady junction. It was one of sir's election ritual," one of them said.

So he obeyed, amused than irritated.

When he walks briskly, Chandy seems to sway from side to side, giving him the endearing look of a moving toy. This toy-like gait, along with a tired smile, adds to his absent-minded look. In contrast, his main rival, Jaick C Thomas, looks very self-aware.

Chandy Oommen told the voters that if they chose him, he would be with them for the rest of his life like his father, the late Oommen Chandy did. Photo: Ayyappan/Onmanorama

And Chandy, unlike Jaick, looks like he had put on the first shirt he saw lying around in his room. His hair looks like his mother has just towelled it.

'Blink and you miss' visits

Many a time, while being taken along to meet people at junctions, Chandy kept telling his minders to avoid causing inconvenience to the public. "Please, don't create a traffic block," he kept saying.

A near impossibility. The candidate's convoy was too much of a crowd for Puthuppally's narrow roads; innumerable two-wheelers, nearly as many cars, announcement vehicles and the open 'chariot' carrying Chandy.

Local Congress leaders took Chandy Junior around just the way members of a large family would parade the only foreign-educated boy in the family. They pointed to the people Chandy had to shake hands with, those he just had to wave at and others he only had to smile at.

There were competing demands. One wanted Chandy to enter a shop on the left ("Oommen Chandy sir had secured the shop owner's son a job in a tyre factory"), another wanted him to wish the owner of a car workshop on the right ("He had studied with Oommen Chandy sir in school"). Yet another pulled a child towards Chandy so that she could garland him ("She is the granddaughter of a former CPM ward member").

All of this is done on the move. With any prospective voter, Chandy is not even given the time to complete his stock pitch "Your prayers should be with me".

Moments of wonder

But whenever Chandy came across something unique - an infant or a shop selling parrots - he stopped like a wayfarer who existed outside the bounds of time and convention.

Many a time, while being taken along to meet people at junctions, Chandy kept telling his minders to avoid causing inconvenience to the public. Photo: Ayyappan/Onmanorama

The moment he saw the infant in her father's arms, Chandy picked her up. He kissed her and kept looking at her like he had not seen anything more wonderful until someone told him not to expose the child to such harsh sunlight.

It was only after he shook hands with the pet shop owner that he noticed the caged parrots. He stopped on his way out. His eyes lingered on the boxes of parrots long enough for his managers to panic. They were already late by nearly three hours.

"How much do you charge for a box," Chandy asked as if he had all the time in the world. Before the seller could respond, he was pulled away. "He will buy a box the next time he comes here after winning," the local leader taking him away called back to the shop owner.

Father's proxy

Like the local Congress leaders, it is clear to Chandy Oommen, too, that this election he is just a stand-in for his father.

UDF speakers at street corner meetings harp on Chandy Junior's educational qualifications; his stint at the prestigious St Stephen's College in Delhi and his super speciality in criminal law. Also, his barefoot walk along with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

But even Chandy is aware that during this by-election, his father is his biggest qualification. The Congress wants to make it seem as if Puthuppally voters are being given one last chance to vote for Oommen Chandy.

And Chandy Oommen plays along. At every street corner speech, he ends his very short speech thus: "You have given 'appa' lots of love. I request you to extend the same love to me. If you let me win, I assure you that like my father I will also be with you for the rest of my life."