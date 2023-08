The driver of a car escaped unhurt after the vehicle caught fire on the road near Cherthala Wednesday evening.

The vehicle was gutted in the fire near the Padavoor Junction on the Kanichukulangara-Chethi Road.

Indira Vigneswaran (64), who was driving the car, got out on spotting smoke rising from the front of the car.

Indira was driving to her house at Pattanakkad from Poklassery. The ten-year-old car was totally damaged in the fire.