Wayanad: Nine people were killed and four including the driver were crtitically injured when a jeep overturned and plunged into a 25 m-deep gorge in Mananthavady on Friday.

Among the 13 passengers, the majority were women. Six persons among the dead have been identified as Rani, Santhi, Chinnamma, Leela, Rabiya and Sheeja, all from Makkimala near Thalappuzha. Details of the other victims are yet to be gathered.

The accident occurred around 4:30 pm near Kannothmala at Thalappuzha as the vehicle was ferrying workers from a plantation.



The jeep was completely destroyed in the accident. In the impact of the fall the vehicle split into two pieces.

As other workers on the way back from the plantation rushed to the spot deep down, they found five of the passengers dead.

Initial reports said all the dead in the mishap were from Wayanad district.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Wayanad Government Medical College hospital.



Thavinjal panchayat president Elsy Joy and district medical officer confirmed the deaths.

Manorama News reported that the plantation workers were on the way to their home after work at the plantation in Kambamala.

The jeep - registered KL 12 B 5665 - that belonged to Deepu Tea Trading Company hit a culvert on the hairpin at Kannamala and fell into the gorge strewn with rocks and boulders as it lost control.

The road in question with deadly curves is an accident-prone area.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed Forest Minister A K Saseendran, who was in Kozhikode, to rush to the accident site. The CM gave directions to coordinate all measures including the treatment of the injured and take care of other necessary things, a CMO statement said here.