Consumerfed employee, two others caught for smuggling liquor, 60 bottles seized

Thrissur: An employee of the Kerala State Co-operative Consumers Federation (Consumerfed) and two others were arrested by the Excise Department for allegedly stealing liquor bottles in large quantities and selling them outside.

The authorities seized 60 liquor bottles from the accused – Mereesh of Chreuvathur Veetil, Kunnamkulam, Jayadev of Madathil Parambil, Ollookkara and Abhilash of Thonippurakkal, Mullakkara.

According to the authorities, Jayadev works at a Consumerfed liquor shop at Poothole in Thrissur Town. “We received information that Jayadev was taking out liquor bottles in large quantities after the outlet was closed. We got to know that the bottles were being smuggled in large backpacks on a two-wheeler while pretending to be a corporate company executive. The other accused have testified that Jayadev gets paid a large amount in commission,” said Abdul Ashraf, Inspector, Thrissur Excise Range.

The Excise is investigating the possible involvement of other Consumerfed employees. The accused were produced in court and remanded. Excise officers Sunil Kumar TR, Sivan NU, Vishal PV, Anishkumar R and Taufeeq V participated in the raid.