Tanur custodial death: 4 cops booked for murder

Malappuram: The probe team of the Crime Branch in charge of the controversial Tanur custodial death case slapped murder charges against four police officials of the anti-narcotics squad here on Saturday. Senior Civil Police Officer Jinesh, Civil Police Officers Albin, Jinesh and Vipin are named as accused in the case related to the death of Thamir Jifri.



The crime branch submitted its probe report before Parappanangadi Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here on Saturday.

The cops who took Thamir Jifri into custody landed in trouble after autopsy report cited brutal physical assault as the cause of his death.

Thamir Jifri (30), one of the five youths caught by the Tanur police in a drug trafficking case, died early on August 1. The post-mortem report of the Mampuram man revealed police assault as one of the causes of his death. The FIR, prepared by the Tanur police claimed that he collapsed after showing signs of drug overuse and died. However, the crime branch probe unearthed specific hints of ‘custodial torture'.

Eight police officers, including the Tanur Sub-Inspector, are currently under suspension.

The autopsy report revealed Thamir had 21 wounds on his body and swelling in his lungs. It said the body also had many problems connected with regular drug use.

On August 10, the state government handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation amid protests.