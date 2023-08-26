Water level in rivers unusually low; UV radiation levels on rise: Water Commission

Pathanamthitta: The Central Water Commission has revealed that the water level in all major rivers has dropped alarmingly with no significant rainfall and unusually high temperatures in August.

The water level in the shore-side water gauge at Malakara station in Pampa River dropped below zero yesterday for the first time this season. The water level recorded on the scale was -0.08cm. Though it improved slightly, the level remained at zero.

Experts say that if the situation continues, there is a possibility that the intake capacity of tanks in many water supply schemes will decrease.

A gradual lowering of the river bed and water level will lead to the intrusion of saline water from the sea.

Moreover, lack of water will hamper other river-related activities as well.

The commission also said the water level in Pampa is showing signs of decreasing. Among the 38 stations being monitored by the commission in various rivers of the state, the water level is in the negative only in Malakara, which is an unusual situation.

At present, there is no crisis in the Kallooppara gauge in Manimalayar and the Thumbamon gauge in Achankovil with 1.88 metres and 6 metres water levels, respectively.

The state's rainfall deficit has crossed 47 per cent. The temperature in the state is also up by four degrees than normal.

In many districts, including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Kollam, the day temperature is 35-36 degrees Celsius, similar to summertime.

Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu recorded the highest temperature in the country at 40 degrees Celsius. Increased heat causes water sources to evaporate quicker.

The ultraviolet radiation level from the sun is close to 13 units. If the level exceeds 10 units, it is advised to use an umbrella or wear clothes that cover the body.

As part of 'Dakshinayana', the sun is now travelling in the southern direction. Hence, it is placed almost vertically over Kerala. There is only a chance of light rain in the state at present.