LDF govt aims to eradicate extreme poverty in Kerala by 2025: CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that the LDF government aims to eradicate extreme poverty in Kerala by November 2025. Addressing the inauguration of the state government's Onam celebration at Kanakakunnu palace here on Sunday, the CM stated that the government is treating every citizen equally with its developmental programmes.



“The local self-government bodies are preparing a micro plan for the upliftment of 64,000 people belonging to the economically backward category. By 2025 November 1, extreme poverty will be eradicated in Kerala” he announced.

Criticising the allegations against the government over the financial crunch, the CM noted that the state treasury has released Rs 18,000 crore for Onam festivities.

“ There were rumours that Kerala will not be able to celebrate Onam with all its fervour due to the financial crisis. It was alleged that the people of Kerala will observe Onam amid poverty and struggle. But all these rumours turned false. People of Kerala should realise such false campaigns against the government,” said the CM.

He pointed out that everyone is celebrating Onam in Kerala without any discrimination. The Chief Minister briefed about the developmental programmes initiated by the government to help the poor people.

“ Around 60 lakh people are benefited with the social welfare pension. The state government always makes efforts to support everyone realising the huge gap between rich and poor,” added Pinarayi Vijayan.