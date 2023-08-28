Onam kit supply: Ration shops to function till 8 pm today

Thiruvananthapuram: As the state is all set to celebrate Onam on Tuesday, the food and civil supplies department has taken action to swiftly complete the distribution of free food kits across the state. The department has directed the ration shops to function till 8 pm on Monday to complete the food kit distribution.



When some of the ration shops in the state faced a shortage of food kits, a group of ration shop dealers complained that there were no takers for the kits.

Due to the financial crisis, the state government has limited the free food kit supply this year. Only 6 lakh people who hold yellow ration cards are eligible for the kit.

As per the latest reports, around 3,80000 kits were distributed till Monday morning.

Apart from yellow ration cardholders, one kit per four members of welfare institutions is distributed under the supervision of Taluk Supply Officers.

The grocery kit contains different items including sugar, green gram, kidney beans, jaggery, chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, sambar powder, coconut oil, sunflower oil, pappad, vermicelli palada and broken wheat.