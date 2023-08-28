UDF MPs and MLAs not to take home free Onam kits 'denied to the poor'

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said that UDF MPs and MLAs would not accept free Onam kits from Supplyco.

"Thanks to the severe financial crisis, Onam kits have been limited to just 'yellow' card holders. This too, the government has not been able to distribute fully. Free kits not made available to the poor will not be accepted by UDF people's representatives," Satheesan said on Monday. He said the Supplyco had been informed of the UDF decision. This time BPL or 'pink' card holders have been denied free kits.

This boycott of free Onam kits is part of the UDF's political scheme to highlight the economic crisis in Kerala, particularly in the backdrop of the Puthuppally by-election.

The day before, Supplyco had announced that all members of the Legislative Assembly, including ministers, and the Chief Secretary would be provided free Onam kits containing 12 items under the Sabari brand. It was said that the kits would be delivered either to their offices or to their residences.

The decision to limit the free kits to 'yellow' card holders was taken at the Cabinet meeting on August 16. Kerala has 5.87 lakh yellow card holders. Last year, the free kits were distributed to 87 lakh ration card holders.

'Yellow' card holders or Antyodaya Anna Yojana beneficiaries are the poorest among those in the Below Poverty Line.

In addition to yellow card holders, free kits will be provided to inmates of welfare institutions. In total, free kits will be distributed to 6.08 lakh people this Onam.

Government sources said six lakh plus would mean the number of beneficiaries would be over 22 lakh. By Sunday, only 2.5 lakh kits had been distributed. It looks highly unlikely that all the six lakh plus kits could be delivered to the most needy before Thiruvonam on August 29.

Yellow card holders form just 6.25 of the total 93.88 lakh ration card holders in Kerala. The number of BPL cards or pink cardholders, who will not get free kits this Onam, is 35.54 lakh.