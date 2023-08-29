Bevco sells liquor worth Rs 116 crore on Uthradam day

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) sold liquor worth Rs 116 crore through its outlets on Uthradam day.

As per reports, the Irinjalakkuda outlet in Thrissur made the highest collection of Rs 1.06 crore, followed by the Ashrmam Port outlet in Kollam with Rs 1.01 crore.

Changanassery in Kottayam sold liquor worth Rs 95 lakh.

According to the managing director of Bevco, the sales will increase further once the final turnover figures are released.

Uthradam is the ninth and penultimate day of the festival of Onam. In some regions of Kerala, Onam celebrations begin on Uthradam.

Some people also observe Uthradam as 'Onaam Onam' (First Onam) and Thiruvonam as 'Randaam Onam' (Second Onam).