Cyberbullying: Former Secretariat officer apologizes after Achu Oommen files complaint

Kottayam: A former State Secretariat officer has apologized for cyberbullying Achu Oommen, daughter of late Congress leader and two-time chief minister Oommen Chandy, in connection with the Puthuppally by-election.

Nandakumar Kolathappilly, a former additional secretary and leader of the left-oriented organization, issued the apology after Achu Oommen lodged a complaint against him with the Poojappura police yesterday.

The other day, Achu Oommen pointed out that her father was the chief minister of the state twice, and no allegation has been leveled against her so far, stating that she had earned even a single rupee by misusing power.

Those who hunted her father during his life are hunting his children after his death. The cyberattacks are meant to divert attention from corruption, she lashed out. Stating that she was not contemplating legal action against those who are faceless, she dared say that those who have the courage should make the allegations face-to-face.

Achu had taken to social media the other day claiming she was being subjected to cyber attacks from several people on social media over her profession as a luxury content creator.

The complaint has been filed with the Poojappura Police in Thiruvananthapuram. Besides, she has also filed complaints with the Kerala Women's Commission and the Election Commission.

Achu's brother, Chandy Oommen, is contesting in the bypoll at Puthuppally necessitated by the death of their father, who was a two-time chief minister of Kerala. The bypoll is on September 5.