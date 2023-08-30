Mathew Kuzhalnadan's firm files defamation case against CPM leader C N Mohanan

Kochi: Ernakulam district CPM secretary C N Mohanan has landed in trouble after Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan's firm lodged a defamation case against him over his allegations against the latter. In a legal notice served to the CPM leader, KMNP Law owned by Mathew Kuzhalnandan and his friends demanded Mohanan to either issue a public apology or pay Rs 2.50 crore for defaming the company by raising baseless allegations.



The complaint has been filed before the Delhi High Court. As per the legal notice sent to C N Mohanan, he has to respond to the notice within seven days after receiving it. If he refuses to obey any of the conditions, the court will initiate proceedings against him.

C N Mohanan is facing charges for raising allegations against Mathew Kuzhalnadan over a property deal by summoning a press meeting in Kochi. The CPM leader took the surprising move against the Congress MLA days after he levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter T Veena.

Mohanan had alleged that Kuzhalnadan had undervalued his property in Chinnakanal to evade stamp duty. He also filed a complaint against Kuzhalnadan with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

“Kuzhalnadan owns land worth Rs 7 crore in Chinnakanal. But in the documents related to the land registration, the value of the land is shown as Rs 1.92 crore. This is done to evade stamp duty,” alleged Mohanan.