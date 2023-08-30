Man found dead on railway track in Kozhikode's Koyilandy

Our Correspondent
Published: August 30, 2023 05:28 PM IST
The deceased has been identified as Vinayaraj, a 48-year-old resident of Panthalayani in Koyilandy. Representational image.

Kozhikode: A man was found dead on the railway track at Koyilandy in Kozhikode district. 

The deceased has been identified as Vinayaraj, a 48-year-old resident of Panthalayani in Koyilandy. 

His body was found on Tuesday at around 4 pm at the Maramuttam Theru area.

Koyilandy police initiated the necessary inquest procedures.

The mortal remains of Vinayaraj were later transferred to the mortuary at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode.

Vinayaraj is survived by his parents, Kunhikkannan and Chandrika, wife Pavitha, and their two children, Pavan Raj and Annapoorneswary.

