Thrissur Kudumbashree women dance to the World Record

Thrissur: As the official announcement of a new world record of the largest Thiruvathirakkali reverberated at the Kuttanellur Government College in Thrissur on Wednesday evening, one among the participants, Thrissur corporation resident Jaya PR, was literally in tears.



"I have been part of many activities, under the scorching sun or during rainy days conducted by the Kudumbashree. However, today's searing heat was the sweetest. We have set a world record; I'm part of a history," said Jaya, even as she looked up to the sky, thanking the almighty with folded hands.

Jaya has been associated with Kudumbashree for over ten years. The 43-year-old mother of two children sells homemade fancy and food items at the counters set up by the Kudumbashree, a state-run property eradication and women empowerment programme.

Like Jaya, there were other 7,026 women from various Kudumbashree units from Thrissur district, who took part in the traditional dance form making it the largest Thiruvathirakali in the world in terms of the participants. Mega Thiruvathira has been featured in Limca Book of Records and Talent World Records. The Thiruvathira was organized as part of the district level Onam celebration programme jointly organized by the Tourism Department, Thrissur DTPC, District Administration and Corporation.

Inaugurating the event, Revenue minister K Rajan said Kudumbashree, the largest women's organization in the world, is a great example of women's empowerment. The minister also informed that Kudumbashree's Mega Thiruvathira will be organized in Thrissur city from next year to attract world attention to Thrissur.

The Thiruvathirakkali was staged for 10.56 seconds. The previous world record was held by a group of 6,582 women.